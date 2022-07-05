Badagry teachers commend Sanwo-Olu , others for appointment regularisation

By Raji Rasak

Some primary schools teachers in Badagry under the auspices of Concerned Assistant Executive Officers, on Tuesday, commended the Governor of Lagos State, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, for regularising their appointments.

Their coordinator, Mrs Abimbola Boboye, who spoke at a news briefing organised by the group in Badagry, Lagos, also commended Sanwo-Olu for harmonisation of their salaries.

Boboye said that the teachers had been given full appointment by the Lagos State Ministry of Education.

She said that 28 teachers with National Certificate of Education (NCE) received their appointment letters on Feb. 22, 2022 on level, while degree holders were given level 9.

“Before the regularisation, we were asked to report at State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) in Maryland.

“A committee was set up by the government to check our results and others and finally 28 of us were given appointment.

“We thank the Governor of Lagos State, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Commissioner for Education and the Chairman of SUBEB, in making sure that our appointments since 2005 are regularised in 2022.

“We also grateful to the present Chairman of Badagry Local Government, Mr Olusegun Onilude, who was then the Education Secretary (ES) and present (ES) Alhaja Modinat Adebayo for their unflinching support.

“We thank our tradition rulers, political office holders and the media for their support in the last 16 years when we are struggling for the harmonisation of our salary,” he said.

Mr John Godonu, one of the teachers, urged the state government to assist the teachers by allowing them to sit for promotion examination early in 2023.

Godonu said the promotion examination to another level would enable them to meet up with their colleagues in the teaching line who had gone far since 2006.

“Some of the teachers employed after us have been promoted several times, while we remained on the same level,” he said.

Also, Mr Lateef Aremu, a teacher, expressed their appreciation to journalists for their assistance during the period.

He thanked the administration of Sanwo-Olu for listening to their grievances and regularising their appointments.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 28 teachers from Badagry were among over 100 offered appointment as linkage teachers by the Local Government Education Authority on December 28, 2005.

The teachers had been on level 06 since Sept.1 2005 when they were given appointment letters.

NAN also reports that some of them were receiving between N29,000 and N32,000 as a graduate teacher until Feb.2, 2022 when their appointments were regularised. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

