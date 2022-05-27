Badagry: Setonji David wins APC ticket for 3rd term

By Raji Razak

Mr Setonji David, representing Badagry Constituency ll in Lagos State House of Assembly, has been declared the winner of the All Progressives Congress (APC) ticket for a third term.

David was declared winner by the Returning Officer, Mr Taiwo Oyefalu.

Oyefalu said that David polled 19 votes while Abudu Amida scored 6 votes out of the 25 votes cast.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that other aspirants, Yenukume Abiodun and Peter Dansu, did not get any vote.

The election took place on Friday at the Labol Guest House, besides the AP filing station, Ibereko, Badagry amidst tight security provided by the police and other agencies.

It was conducted under the watch of the officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The electoral officers for Surulere Constituency I arrived at the venue at 4:30 p.m., while accreditation started at 5:00 p.m.

25 ad-hoc delegates drawn from the five wards in the constituency commenced voting at 5:20 p.m.

Votes were counted at 5:30 p.m.

However, David who was not at the venue of the primary told NAN on the telephone that he was happy with the result of the primary.

He thanked the people of Badagry for their unflinching support and promised to bring the dividends of democracy to the town.

In the same development, at VIP Chalets, ASCON Road, Badagry, former Special Adviser on Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mr Bonu Solomon and Mr Adewale Yahaya, the former Chief of Staff to Mr Olusegun Onilude, the Badagry Local Government Chairman scored 14 votes each.

Oluwadamilare Kafisewon got two votes, making 30 votes from the six wards of the Badagry Constituency 1.

Announcing the results, Oyefalu, who is also the Returning Officer, said the primary would be resolved by the party in Ikeja. (NAN)

