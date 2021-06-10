Badagry NBA, others laud JUSUN for suspending strike

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Badagry Chapter, and some other on Thursday lauded the Judicial Staff of Nigeria (JUSUN) for suspending its over two months’ strike.They told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Badagry that the suspension was a worthwhile decision.NAN that JUSUN suspended the nationwide industrial action following a meeting between its officials and the National Judicial Council led by the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Muhammad.

Courts are to re-open on June 14.

NAN that JUSUN  began a nationwide strike on April 6,  to press home its demand for full of ffinancial autonomy judiciaryMr Mohammed Sodipo, the Chairman, NBA, Badagry Chapter, said the strike affected a lot of things and paralysed the justice sector.“The suspension is a welcome development; many people have been made to suffer, especially those in custody awaiting trial.“Those who detained in police cells for one crime or the other can now be charged to court and be prosecuted.“Also, people seeking justice will now go to court to get it.“Many people that want to sign one document or the other at the magistrates’ courts or courts can now do so,” he said. Mr Suru Avoseh, Commissioner II in the Lagos State Civil Service Commission, said the suspension was a good decision.“What led to the strike was impunity by our hardnecked governors; the demand by JUSUN is legitimate.”

Having said this, the suspension of the strike is a worthwhile decision as judicial processes that have been missing will be restored.“I pray that our governors will comply the decisions reached,” he said.The Secretary of Badagry Government, Mr Kamorudeen Ajape,  hailed JUSUN for pressing home its demand.Ajape said that the strike negatively affected people who had their means of livelihoods within court premises.“

In government affairs, some council chairmen, who are leaving  office, will now have the chance to make their asset declarations.“Normally, this is signed by the court judges but due to the strike, it could not be signed.“ suspension of the strike, they can now sign the documents.

“Users of the courts who have matters or intended matters, including thousands of business disputes, can now begin to pick up the pieces of their matters,” he said. (NAN)

