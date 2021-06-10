Badagry NBA, others laud JUSUN for suspending strike

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Badagry Chapter, and some other stakeholders on Thursday lauded the Judicial Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) for suspending its over two months’ strike.They told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Badagry that the suspension was a worthwhile decision.NAN reports that JUSUN suspended the nationwide industrial action following a meeting between its officials and the National Judicial Council led by the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Ibrahim Muhammad.

Courts are to re-open on June 14.

NAN reports that JUSUN began a nationwide strike on April 6, to press home its demand for full implementation of ffinancial autonomy for the judiciaryMr Mohammed Sodipo, the Chairman, NBA, Badagry Chapter, said the strike affected a lot of things and paralysed the justice sector.“The suspension is a welcome development; many people have been made to suffer, especially those in custody awaiting trial.“Those who were detained in police cells for one crime or the other can now be charged to court and be prosecuted.“Also, people seeking justice will now go to court to get it.“Many people that want to sign one document or the other at the magistrates’ courts or high courts can now do so,” he said. Mr Suru Avoseh, Commissioner II in the Lagos State Civil Service Commission, said the suspension was a good decision.“What led to the strike was impunity by our hardnecked governors; the demand by JUSUN is legitimate.”

Having said this, the suspension of the strike is a worthwhile decision as judicial processes that have been missing will be restored.“I pray that our governors will comply with the decisions reached,” he said.The Secretary of Badagry Local Government, Mr Kamorudeen Ajape, hailed JUSUN for pressing home its demand.Ajape said that the strike negatively affected people who had their means of livelihoods within court premises.“

In local government affairs, some council chairmen, who are leaving office, will now have the chance to make their asset declarations.“Normally, this is signed by the high court judges but due to the strike, it could not be signed.“With suspension of the strike, they can now sign the documents.

“Users of the courts who have pending matters or intended matters, including thousands of business disputes, can now begin to pick up the pieces of their matters,” he said. (NAN)