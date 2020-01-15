Badagry LGA distributes 3,000 e-learning kits to students

Badagry Local Government Management on Wednesday distributed more than 3,000 customised e-learning kits to students writing their Senior School Certificate of Education (SSCE) and National Examination Council (NECO).

Addressing students at the local government secretariat in Ajara, the Local Government Chairman, Mr Olusegun Onilude said the kits were to serve as a reminder of what they had read from Junior Secondary Schools till date.

“This period is very crucial as you will be sitting for SSCE and NECO, this is when you will need all concentration, this is the time you will all need assistance.

“This is the time you will be put to test all that you have been taught from JSS 1 to SS2 and the best way to that this is to get additional reading materials that will help.

“We are all aware of the economic situation in the country, not every parent can afford textbooks but with the e-learning materials, everything you want in a book is there.

“When you get to cyber cafe, just slot it in and watch it, you can even download it on your phone.

“What is so good about this disc is that when it gives an answer to questions, it will explain why the others are wrong and this is the best way to learn,” he said.

Onilude urged the students and teachers to make use of the e-learning kit, adding that it would go a long way in assisting students to pass their examination.

Earlier, he said that the event was not a material thing like giving people money, building roads or constructing houses.

“We are not here to construct roads, distribute money, but we are here to construct minds.

“They say if you want to destroy a nation don’t bring bulldozer, just stop educating people and if you want a nation to develop, start educating the citizens.

“When they are well educated, they are the ones that will develop the nation. That’s why I considered what we are doing today as the best of all we have done,” he said.

Mrs Madinat Oke, the Head of Education Department in the council, said the e-learning kits would help the students in last minutes revision for their examination.

Oke said that the disc would also help the teachers to teach well and urged the students to make meaningful use of the disc to enhance their studies

She thanked the chairman for assisting students to succeed in their examination.

Mrs Elizabeth Alegbe, a teacher at Methodist Senior High School, Badagry said the e-learning kits would improve learning of the senior students.

Miss Seweka Avoseh, a student of Badagry Senior Grammar School thanked Onilude for assisting them with the kits.

Avoseh said it would go a long way in assisting them in the forthcoming WAEC and NECO examinations.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that more than 20 senior secondary schools in Badagry attended the programme. (NAN)