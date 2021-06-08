The Chairman, Badagry Local Government Area, Mr Olusegun Onilude, has promised inclusive administration if re-elected for second term in office.

Onilude clinched the chairmanship ticket for the council seat in the just concluded primary election.

The chairmanship candidate, at a media parley in Badagry, said, “we plan to consolidate on our previous achievements and to make corrections where necessary.

“All our ongoing projects will be completed and new ones, which will add value to our people, will be initiated.

“Our administration will place more emphasis on human capacity building where we focus more on youth development and their educational advancement.

“Vocational training for our youths, loans and grants for our market women and men will be of high priority.

“The standard of living of our people must improve.”

Onilude added that the importance of information in the enlightenment and education of the people could not be over emphasised.

He expressed determination and readiness to make the council the most prestigious and enviable one during his second term in office.

Onilude commended the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for providing a level playing ground for all contestants during the May 29 primary election.

The Chairman, who appreciated the efforts of his opponents in the primaries, said democracy would lose its value without worthy opposition.

He, therefore, advised all party members that time had come to be together again and work for the success of the party and to develop the land of Badagry. (NAN)

