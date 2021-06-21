Badagry Council boss condoles with family of slain student

Mr Joseph Gbenu, the Chairman of Badagry West Local Council Development Area (LCDA), has condoled with Mr Oyedele Aladeotan, the father of Alade Oba, the 18-year-old SS3 student killed in the area on Saturday.

Gbenu, in a statement by his Senior Special Adviser on Information and Tourism, Mr Zosu Solomon, on Monday in Badagry expressed sadness over the loss of the boy whom he described as a promising son of the soil.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Oba was killed during a clash between the Joint Border Patrol Team and some suspected rice smugglers at Irosu village, Badagry, on Saturday.

NAN gathered that Alade Oba, was hit by a stray bullet and died on the spot during the clash with the team comprising personnel from the Customs, Army and Immigration.

The chairman who visited the family of the deceased also condemned the act and appealed to the parents to put their hope and trust in God.

He urged the youth and residents of Irosu and Badagry West Local Government to be calm.

He assured them that the appropriate authorities would be contacted so as to bring the culprit to book.

Mr Oyedele Aladeotan, the father of the deceased received the LG chairman and his entourage, the statement said.

He thanked the chairman for defying the heavy rain to console them on their loss.

Aladeotan appealed to the chairman to ensure that justice is done, adding that the officer who pulled the trigger should be made to face the punishment.

He said that his son had wished to study law in the university after he must have completed his secondary education.

NAN reports that the patrol team was established in the aftermath of the border closure of August 2019.

It was gathered that the patrol team was on routine patrol at Irosu community near Sawa checkpoint, Owode-Apa border post in search of smuggled foreign rice, following a tip-off when the incident happened. (NAN)

