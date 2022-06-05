Badagry: 6 APC aspirants reach consensus, back Bonu as winner

By Raji Rasak

The six aspirants who contested the All Progressives Congress (APC) primary into the Lagos State House of Assembly in Badagry on May 27 have urged the party to declare Mr Solomon Bonu, as the winner.

This is contained in a communique signed by the six aspirants and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Badagry on Sunday in Lagos.

The six aspirants are Mr Babatunji Wusu, Mr Oluwadamilare Kafisewon, Mr Abimbola Ajose, Mr Ezekiel Hunvoete, Mr Ahadji Williams and Nathaniel Ajo.

NAN reports that Bonu is the immediate past Special Adviser on Tourism, Arts and Culture to Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

The aspirants said that the communique was fallout of their consultations with leaders and other party stakeholders in Badagry Constituency 1.

“It becomes pertinent to present our position to the leaders of the party at the state level.

“At its review meeting held on June 3, at Fams Embassy under the chairmanship of Mr Babatunji Wusu, the aspirants agreed to make the following statements.

“Badagry Constituency 1 primary election in contention between Mr Yahaya Lateef and Mr Solomon Bonu who both had 14 votes each and the next to them Mr Oluwadare Kafisewon who scored 2 votes respectively has been resolved.

“Eight aspirants contested the primary under the umbrella of APC.

“Kafisewon had earlier signed a memorandum of consensus to concede his two votes to Bonu which finally gave him a total of 16 votes.

“This document was signed on May 31, 2022 on the state party letterhead with a state ex-officio Mr Samuel Oriyemi serving as witness.

“We requested that the party declare him the winner of the primary election and certificate of return issued to him in consonance with the electoral laws,” it said

The communique said the aspirants were committed to align with Bonu from Badagry West to fly the APC flag.

”It’s obvious that all the aspirants are best hands to pilot the affairs of our Constituency.

“This is the first time we are coming together like this and we are all lovers of Badagry and we want the state leaders to hear all of us and do the needful.

“The criteria used revealed that the Badagry Central where Mr Yahaya Lateef came from has been representing the Constituency for the 16 years.

“In terms of zonal assessment, Badagry West be considered hence factors of equity, justice and fairness should not be ignored in any attempt as we continue in this historic effort.

“We are here to give you reassurance that it is ordained by God that you do the things you are supposed to do.

“We are here to also reassure you that you have our backing, our case is not just political.

“The followership and backing are also spiritual and you have our spiritual backing too.

“We are going to continue this support at the voting level during the general elections,” said the communique.

Reacting to the communique, Yahaya told NAN that he had sacrificed for the APC in Badagry and should be given the mandate.

“We expected a rerun immediately but the party decided in its wisdom not to conduct a rerun due to lack of extra ballot papers.

“Consequently, the party’s decision is supreme and whatever the decision of the party, we have to abide by it.

“We have sworn to abide by the rules and regulations of the party,” he said. (NAN)

