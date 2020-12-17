Bad road: Council seeks suspension of demurrage for shippers

The Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC) on Thursday said it would seek the suspension of demurrage for shippers due to the bad access road to the Apapa port.

The Executive Secretary, Mr Hassan Bello, made this is known in a statement signed by Mrs Rakiya Zubairu, Head of Public Relations, NSC.

Recall that the Sippers’ Council boss had recently visited some shipping companies and terminals to discuss, among other things, the effect of the Apapa gridlock on their businesses, particularly as the year ends.

According to Bello, NSC will seek the suspension of demurrage on behalf of shippers.

“The terrible condition of the roads has made it impossible for shippers to clear goods from terminals within the three days allowed as well as return empty containers within four days,” he said.

Bello said that the condition of the roads had resulted in a hectic traffic around the ports, thereby frustrating the shippers in the performance of their obligations.(NAN)