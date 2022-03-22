Bad Fuel: NDYC urges FG to pay compensation, punish culprits

The Niger Delta Youth Council (NDYC) has called on the Federal Government to pay compensation to Nigerians whose vehicles or machines got damaged for consuming contaminated imported Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), also known as petrol.

The youth body made the call in a statement jointly signed by its National Coordinator, Mr Jator Abido, and the Secretary, Mr Michael Kede, made available to newsmen on Tuesday in Asaba.

It also called on the Federal Government to identify and punish those who imported the adulterated petrol to serve as deterrent to others given the colossal damage and loss to the nation’s economy.

The body charged the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) to direct its outlets nationwide to effect payment of compensation for all its members and Nigerians who suffered losses due to the bad fuel.

It said it would mobilise members on a peaceful protest on Wednesday at the expiration of the demand notice for payment of compensation to Nigerian for their losses.

According to the statement, the body had earlier issued a 7-day ultimatum to the NNPC and the Federal Government to workout modalities to ease fuel queues and penalise those culpable in the importation of the contaminated product. (NAN)

