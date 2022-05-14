Backlash as Atiku deletes tweet condemning murder of female student in Sokoto

Former Vice President and presidential aspirant in People’s Democratic Party, Atiku Abubarka, has controversially deleted a tweet made on his verified Twitter account, condemning the heinous murder of a female student at the College of Education, Sokoto, Sokoto state.

The tweet was made 20 minutes after midnight on Friday, May 13, 2022, but was pulled down and replaced with tweets about his consultations with PDP delegates in Minna, Niger state.

The young lady, Deborah Yakubu, was horrendously stoned to death and burnt by some irate Muslim students, over what they claimed as blasphemy against their faith.

Atiku’s tweet which had been inexplicably deleted read: “There can not be a justification for such a gruesome murder. Deborah Yakubu was murdered , and all those behind the death must be brought to justice. My condolences to her family and friends.”

Atiku’s Twitter account has 4 million followers, while his Facebook page has one million followers.

Screenshot of the tweet which was made at 12.20 am on Friday, indicated that it had already been retweeted 526 times and liked 1,625 times before it was controversially deleted.

The political tweet that replaced the contentious tweet read: “The crowd that welcomed me into the hall of the PDP secretariat in Minna earlier today was impressive, and the energy they exuded was enormous. I thank you all for the rousing reception. Delegates from Niger State showed much enthusiasm in my message of #OnePeople, #OneFuture and #OneCountry.”

Another tweet read: “I just ended a meeting with PDP FCT delegates. It was a continuation of the same warm embrace of our message of national unity and economic recovery. #OneNigeria.”

This development has elicited outrage in the social media where many commentators knock the former Vice President for chosing political expediency over speaking out against the barbaric act.

