Babyface, Bobby Girl shine at 1st GoTV Boxing Night Mini

The West African Boxing Union (WABU) Welterweight champion, Rilwan “Baby Face” Babatunde, rose to the occasion to record a victory at the maiden GOtv Boxing Night Mini.

The fight night which brought many boxing fans to watch some boxing bouts was held at the Mobolaji Sports Complex, Yaba-Lagos, on Saturday.

BabyFace was all menace and speed, knocking out Saheed Lawal in the third of their eight-round national challenge duel.

Lawal, who was a replacement for Dennis “The Range” Mbat, who pulled out on account of an accident, gave a good account of himself in terms of defiance.

But the WABU champion’s volume punching at velocity was too much for him, as he was quickly in a daze, forcing the referee to stop the fight.

Also, Cynthia “Bobby Girl” Ogunsemilore, who won her fight by knockout at GOtv Boxing Night 19, confirmed her status as a boxer to watch out for.

She defeated Roliat “Mummy’s Pet” Akinsanya by unanimous decision in a thrilling Super Featherweight bout.

The Range boxer exhibited composure and guile beyond her age to outwit her similarly impressive opponent.

In the Lightweight category, WABU champion, Rilwan “Real One” Oladosu, stopped Ola Adebakin in the first of the scheduled eight rounds.

Waheed “Showmax” Shogbanmu got the better of Semiu “Jagaban” Olapade.

The Cruiserweight duel saw fans favourite, Kabiru “KB Godson” Towolawi, defeat Olajide Olatunji through unanimous decision.

Among dignitaries at the show were Sola Aiyepeku, Chairman, Lagos State Sports Commission and Dr Rafiu Ladipo, President Nigeria Boxing Board of Control (NBB of C).

Others were Remi Aboderin, WABU President and NBB of C scribe and Ms Jennifer Ukoh, Public Relations Manager, GOtv. (NAN)