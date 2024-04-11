Babura Town agog as Defence Minister visits, hosted Jigawa Gov, others

The Minister of Defense, Muhammed Badaru Abubakar, was at his home town, Babaru where he celebrated the Eid Mubarak and observed the Eid-Fitr Prayer.

According to a statement signed by the

Director of Information and Public Relations of Ministry, Henshaw Ogubike,”the ancient quiet town was turned into celebration mood because their political father in the person of Minister of Defence, H.E. Muhammed Badaru Abubakar was in town to observe and celebrate the Eid Mubarak.

“Prominent amongst those that paid Sallah homage to him at his residence included the Executive Governor of Jigawa State, H. E.

Mallam Umar A Namadi fca, the Speaker Jigawa State House of Assembly Rt Hon Haruna Aliyu Dangyatun Kayaddan Dutse ,Jigawa State APC Leader ,Alhaji Isa Gerawa and Chief of Staff to the Governor, Senator Mustapha Makama Kiyawa and other political stewart of the State.

“Celebrating the Eid Mubarak and observing the Eid-Fitr Prayer together, they all prayed for H.E. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR for Allah’s guidance and protection as well as the Honourable Minister of Defence, H.E. Muhammed Badaru Abubakar CON, mni to be able to overcome the security challenges bedeviling the country.

“Furthermore, they prayed for peace and tranquility to prevail in Jigawa State and Nigeria in general.”

By Chimezie Godfrey