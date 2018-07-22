A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Ebenezer Babatope, on Sunday said the party would win the Sept. 22 governorship election in Osun.

Babatope, a former Minister of Transportation, spoke in a telephone interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

He said that people of Osun were fed up with the All Progressives Congress (APC) – led administration under Gov. Rauf Aregbesola in the state and were earnestly yearning for PDP.

NAN reports that Sen. Ademola Adeleke, representing Osun West at the Senate, emerged the PDP’s candidate in the party’s primary held on Saturday.

He polled 1, 569 to defeat his closest rival, Chief Akin Ogunbiyi, Chairman, Mutual Benefit Trust Assurance Plc, who scored 1,562.

NAN reports that Mr Gboyega Oyetola, the Chief of Staff to Gov. Rauf Aregbesola, had clinched the APC’s governorship ticket at the party’s primary on Friday.

Babatope said: “Our great party will win the governorship election in Osun on Sept 22. I am confident.

“I am optimistic of the PDP’s victory, because our people are fed up and tired of APC-led government.

“People are tired of APC and are yearning for our party. With the renewed belief of our party in us, I have no doubt that PDP will win,” he said.

The former minister, however, urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to ensure credible conduct of the election for the will of the people to prevail.

When asked if the exit of Omisore would not affect the fortunes of the party at the polls, the PDP chieftain answered in the negative.

He said though, Omisore was a prominent member of the party before his defection, people would still vote for the PDP.

On the July 14 governorship election in Ekiti, Babatope said that he was still surprised by the outcome as announced by INEC.

He said he knew Ekiti people were for PDP, saying Gov. Ayodele Fayose had done well to warm the party into the hearts of the people.

“I am surprised at the outcome. I know Ekiti people very well, I know they love PDP because they appreciate our party.

“Honestly, I am surprised. I am bewildered,” Babatope said. (NAN)