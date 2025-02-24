Babangida’s book promotes national unity, offers leadership lessons, says Harvard alumnus

An alumnus of Harvard University and prominent member of the Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN), Engr Abdullahi Hashim, has disclosed that the memoir by the former Military President, General Ibrahim Babangida, has offered valuable lessons arising from leadership dynamics

Hashim also stated that Babangida’s book is a significant contribution to Nigeria’s history, providing a unique perspective on a pivotal moment in the country’s democratic journey.

The Babangida’s 440- page book, “ A Journey in Service”, which was presented to the public in Abuja on Thursday, has continued to attract divergent views from important personalities, analysts, reviewers, commentators and Nigerians from different walks of life.

Speaking on the essence of the book in an interview on Sunday, Hashim said the book has opened new conversations on military rule, national questions and challenges in leadership.

According to Hashim, General Babangida has released classical information in tandem with his years of experience in the military and being a former leader for about eight years, saying that his thoughts on the book make it compelling for Nigerians to read the book and make informed comments on the national issues.

He said, “ A Journey in Service” book by General Babangida, being a high ranking military officer, coupled with being a military president for about eight years, will definitely provoke different reactions from Nigerians.

“ It is a book that I would advise Nigerians to read in order to make informed analyses and comments on what happened during his regime, what prompted certain decisions on national issues, governance, government policies and the transition programmes leading to the regrettable annulment of the historic June 12, 1993 presidential election.

“There is need for retrospection on what actually took place during his regime and it is salutary for him to document the events for his legacy and posterity. There is no doubt that certain mistakes were made by General Babangida. But he was gracious enough to say during the book launch that if given another chance, he would have done certain things differently. “

The COREN member also said that Babangida’s courageous admission of mistakes is worthy of note, saying that, “The former military president’s willingness to publicly acknowledge and apologize for his mistakes regarding the annulment of a free and fair election takes immense courage and integrity.

“It is instructive to say that the book has now offered insights on his military career, home front, military rule and why certain actions were taken on economy, privatization policy, SAP, social programmes like MAMSER, DFRRI, Peoples Bank and others during his regime.

“The book has now shed more light on the then Nigeria’s foregn policy, challenges of leadership, collective responsibility, decision making process, transition to Civilian Rule and June 12 saga.

“ Another interesting chapters in the book are his thoughts on life in retirement and his letter to the next generation. I found these areas very fascinating and compelling for better tomorrow.

Speaking on accountability and transparency, Hashim said there is the need for the general public to take note of accountability, adding that, “By publishing a book about his experiences and mistakes, Babangida has demonstrated a commitment to transparency and accountability, setting a positive example for future leaders.

On Babangida’s personal growth and reflection, Hashim said, “The former military president’s apology and acknowledgment of mistakes show that he has reflected on his past actions and has grown as a leader, recognizing the importance of democratic principles and fair elections.

Regarding healing and reconciliation, the Harvard alumnus also stated that, “ The former military president’s apology can be a significant step towards healing and reconciliation for those affected by the annulment, promoting national unity and closure.

Hashim further urged the stakeholders to take note of Babangida’s leadership by example, saying that, “By taking responsibility for his actions and apologizing, the former military president shows that he is willing to lead by example, encouraging others to do the same and promoting a culture of accountability and integrity.