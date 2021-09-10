Top Management of the Service on Friday held a Valedictory Session in honour of the retiring Comptroller General of Immigration, Muhammad Babandede MFR at the Headquarters Abuja.

Amos Okpu,Assistant Comptroller of Immigration and PRO disclosed this in a press release.

Okpu said the event which took place at the newly commissioned Conference Centre was attended by serving and retired members of the Service, Friends and Family members of CGI Babandede.

Speaking at the occasion, CGI Babandede noted that indeed the Service has witnessed tremendous changes under his leadership but that he did not do it alone. “I am very proud today because I am leaving the Service better that I met it. I have made my contributions and I pray that successive leaders of the Service will sustain and improve on what we have done”, he stated.

Some friends of the Service including Dr. Sam Nwosu in his farewell message stated that CGI Babandede has left indelible marks on the walls of the Service. In the same vein, Dr. Tony Luka Elumelu of the ECOWAS Commission, described CGI Babandede as a great man who still has the capacity to continue to impact on the Service and the country at large while Mr. Rafael Rois Molina of FIAPP /ATPSOM said that CGI Babandede remains a very great figure in the migration management world.

A major highlight of the day’s event was the handover of the baton of leadership of the Service to the Deputy Comptroller General of Immigration, DCG Idris Isah Jere as Acting Comptroller General of Immigration.

The acting Comptroller General was before now in-charge of the Directorate of Finance and Accounts.

Meanwhile a Pull-Out Parade for the outgoing Comptroller General is scheduled for Monday,13th September, 2021 at the Parade Ground Service Headquarters, Abuja. (PRNigeria)





