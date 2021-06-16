Baba Ijesha arraigned for alleged sexual assault, attempted rape of minor

Nigerian actor, Olanrewaju James (popularly known as Baba Ijesha), was on Wednesday brought before a Yaba Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos State for sexual assault and rape a minor.

The 48--old man was arraigned on a four-count charge sexual assault, sexual assault by penetration, rape and indecent treatment a child.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to all the counts.

The prosecutor, ASP Thomas Nurudeen, told the court that the defendant committed the offences in 2013 and on April 19, 2021, at No. 13, Wegbo St., Iwaya, Lagos State.

According to him, the actor sexually assaulted the minor in 2013 when she was seven years’ old by using his private part and a to rub the private part the minor.

Nurudeen added that the defendant sexually assaulted the minor when she was 14 years’ old by touching all parts of body indecently and having indecent deals that she could not legally consent to.

The offences contravene Sections 261, 262, 263, and 135 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015 (revised).

Chief P.E. Nwaka took the plea of the defendant but ruled that his bail application should  be taken at the Lagos High Court.

Nwaka adjourned the case July 14 for mention.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Section 261 prescribes life imprisonment for  sexual assault by penetration while 262 provides for 14 years’ imprisonment for rape.

NAN also reports that Section 263 stipulates three years’ jail term for  sexual assault while  Section 135 provides for seven years’ imprisonment for indecent treatment of a child. (NAN)

