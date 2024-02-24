Baba-Ahmed canvasses support for cancer patients

Dr Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Political Matters, at the unveiling of cancer foundation on Saturday in Kaduna

By Sani Idris

Dr Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, the Special Adviser to the President on Political Affairs, Office of the Vice-President, has urged the Federal Government to increase efforts toward supporting cancer patients.

He made the call during the unveiling of a foundation in memory of Hassana Yakubu, an editorial staff of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kaduna on Saturday, who died of cancer in 2023.

The foundation, named “Hassy’s Haven Foundation”, was founded by the deceased ‘s twin sister, Hussaina Yakubu, also an editorial staff of NAN in Kaduna.

Baba-Ahmed said that the treatment of cancer should be accorded top priority by the three tiers of government to ease the financial burden on patients and their families.

He also stressed the need for Nigerians to be deeply involved in the fight against cancer, while experts and those in authority engage in massive education about the menace.

He said ” there is the need to conduct sustainable massive enlightenment campaigns to raise awareness about cancer disease in Nigeria.”

He commended Hussaina for the commitment and loyalty to her twin sister throughout her struggle in fighting the disease, which eventually took her life.

Earlier, the founder of the foundation said she was inspired by her late twin

sister, who battled throat cancer for eight years.

The twin sister, who spoke emotionally, added that “experiencing the struggles,

pains, and challenges associated with the disease was terrifying.”

She, therefore, said the foundation was established in her late twin sister’s memory, and to support those facing similar battles.

She explained that the initiative would cover the provision of welfare and

support for the less privileged female members of the society.

“The foundation aims to provide hope, resilience, and ensure that no one faces challenges alone.

“Hassy’s Haven Foundation will serve as a gentle tribute to the late Hassana, seeking to preserve her memory. It signifies a comforting haven for orphans, less privileged girls, and widows.”

NAN reports that present at the event were top management of NAN, Kaduna State government officials, customs, traditional leaders, among others, who donated to the cause of the foundation.(NAN)