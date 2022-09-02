Azuh Amatus unveils two new books on Nollywood October 9

The publisher of leading online newspaper DAYLIGHT, Azuh Amatus will be unveiling and presenting his two new books, FAMOUS FACES…Interactions with Nollywood Stars and Stakeholders, to the public on Sunday, October 9, 2022.

The forthcoming evening of glamour, glitz, relaxation and networking holds elaborately at the upscale Colonades Hotels, on 21 Alfred Rewane Road, Ikoyi, Lagos, with the red carpet beginning at 4.PM.

The 713-page books which are in volumes one and two respectively, vividly and robustly, parade 101 exclusive, incisive and captivating one-on-one interviews and interactions with leading Nollywood stars and stakeholders captured in 101 riveting chapters.

Interestingly, the volume one of the literary work proudly showcases a galaxy of 51 top female Nollywood stars, cutting across 51 chapters of the 364-page book.

While the volume two is a star studded combination of both leading male and female Nollywood stars and stakeholders, spread across 50 chapters of the 349-page book.

Meanwhile, some of the Nollywood heavyweights and leading lights interviewed in both books, which is a compendium of some of Azuh’s great works as a multiple award-winning journalist with over two decades experience are: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, Genevieve Nnaji, Monalisa Chinda, Stephanie Okereke-Linus, Rita Dominic, Kate Henshaw, Clarion Chukwura, Bimbo Akintola, Uche Jombo, Ini Edo, Lilian Bach, Chioma Chukwuka, Grace Ama, Tricia Eseigbe, Lilian Amah, Yvonne Jegede, Jennifer Eliogu, Nneka Moses, Helen Ukpabio and Nse Ikpe Etim.

Others include: Chinedu Ikedieze, Osita Iheme, Segun Arinze, Emeka Ike, KOK, Ejike Asiegbu, Chidi Mokeme, Bob Manuel Udokwu, Saint Obi, Victor Osuagwu, Ayo Makun, Zik Zulu Okafor, Julius Agwu, Fidelis Duker, Femi Adesina, Teco Benson, Emeka Mba, Opa Williams, Kingsley Ogoro, Chidi Nwokeabia, Emeka Ossai, Dickson Iroegbu, Tajudeen Adepetu and Sam Kargbo.

In the foreword written by presidential spokesman and former president of Nigerian Guild of Editors, Mr. Femi Adesina, he said: “Nollywood is the second biggest film industry globally, and I doubt if there’s any other journalist who knows that turf better than Azuh Amatus…Thus, when he speaks about the industry, you need to listen, as he knows his onions. This book will be worth the while of all those who read it. Amatus has done an impressive job,” the former managing director and editor-in-chief of The Sun Newspapers, stated.

Also, in his introduction, Chijioke Azuawusiefe, SJ, PhD, describes both books thus: “Famous Faces provides a treasure trove for those researching Nollywood as well as presents a data mine for original Nollywood contents that might not readily be available otherwise.”

Speaking on why he wrote both books, elated Azuh disclosed that as a multiple-award winning journalist that has extensively covered Nollywood for over two decades and more, “I felt it’s very important to document and share my Nollywood experience and interactions with our super stars and major stakeholders with Nigerians and indeed, the rest of the world. That burning desire and urge gave birth to Famous Faces after almost a decade of extensive and thorough research works.”

Explaining further, Azuh added: “I must say with all sense of responsibility and modesty that Famous Faces will further enrich and enhance the study, knowledge and general discourse on Nollywood by all those seeking to know more about the phenomenal industry, especially scholars, students, fans and movie buffs within and outside Nigeria. The books will also be very, very useful and germane to all aspiring thespians, movie stars, up and coming actors and others seeking and striving to make it big in the klieg lights of Nollywood, a revered industry, which has no doubt taken the world by storm.”

Azuh, a former Society Editor and Head of Showbiz Desk at The Sun Newspapers, who also edited Entertainment Express and Sunday Express Newspapers respectively, hinted that both books will be on sales nationwide and internationally immediately after the unveiling.

He concluded by urging all tertiary institutions offering courses in theatre arts, creative arts and other related disciplines to have Famous Faces in their libraries, “to further expand and deepen the frontiers of Nollywood.”

