Azaiki appoints Etete as Press Secretary

The Member representing Yenagoa/Kolokuma/ Opokuma Federal Constituency at the Federal House of Representatives, Prof Steve Sinikiem Azaiki has appointed Mr. Etete Enideneze to serve as his press secretary and spokesperson.

In a statement released from his office t, it was stated that Mr. Etete clinched the position after an assessment was conducted for those who indicated interest.

A native of Agudama-Epie in Yenagoa LGA, Enideneze is a qualified secretary, journalist, administrator and public relations expert. He will be based in the constituency office where he will be a channel for gathering feedback from members of the constituency and promptly relating same to their representative, Hon. Azaiki.

Etete holds advanced degrees in Public Relations, Advertising, Media Arts and Journalism. He has more than twenty years cognate experience in strategic communication both in public and private sectors where he held several similar positions and served meritoriously.

The new press secretary is a member of many professional bodies including Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) among others. His appointment takes immediate effect.