Ayu’s reconciliatory efforts clinched Jos North/Bassa Rep seat for PDP – Macham

By Polycarp Auta

Mr Emmanuel Macham, a youth activist and chieftain of the PDP in Plateau, has attributed the success of the party in the Jos North/Bassa Federal Constituency by-election to reconciliatory efforts by Sen Iyorchia Ayu, the national chairman.

Macham, in a statement on Sunday in Jos, said that Ayu’s visit to Jos where he brokered peace between two PDP leaders – retired Gen. Jerry Useini and former Governor, Jonah Jang – restored the unity that was crucial to presenting a strong front.

Describing Ayu as “the most portent and credible leader to have piloted the affairs of the party in its history”, he said that his willingness to listen to all sides provided the impetus to a successful reconciliation.

“After losing the 2015 general elections, the PDP got enmeshed in a massive crisis that reduced it to a poor sight in Plateau.

“The party kept struggling through several hurdles. Most of these ‘dangerous’ disagreements were deliberately created and championed by certain individuals that should be responsible for putting the house united and in order.

“Top leaders became shadows of themseves and turned to worms eating PDP from within and fanning embers of disharmony.

“Sen Ayu took the bull by the horns and demonstrated uncommon leadership acumen by inviting all interest groups to a frank discussion.

“All groups were convinced by his sincerity of purpose and were ready for the sacrifices that were made toward rebuilding the PDP. That is what the party rode on, to clinch the House of Representatives seat,” he said.

Macham urged members of the party to build on the new-found cohesion as it prepares for the 2023 general elections.

“The task of reclaiming the Plateau governorship seat in 2023 will not be easy, but it is possible if the PDP can put its house in order. We must build on the foundation laid by Ayu,” he said.

Macham described the party’s victory in the by-election as “very sweet”, noting that it was the first major political triumph since the APC snatched the North-Central state from the PDP in 2015.

“Clearly, we won because the two warring camps came to the negotiating table and were charged to deliver, irrespective of whatsoever differences. That was it.”

Macham urged Ayu to sustain the efforts to reshape the party into a formidable force capable of producing excellent results and overwhelming victory in 2023.

“The task ahead is quite challenging, but I am optimistic that the PDP will bounce back to glory under the leadership of Sen Ayu,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that PDP’s Musa Agah won the Feb. 26 election by flooring his Peoples Redemption Party and APC rivals who came second and third respectively.

The seat became vacant following the death of its former occupant, Rep Alhaji Maitala. (NAN)

