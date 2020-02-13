Ayuba pays tribute to late highlife icon, Victor Olaiya

Veteran Fuji Musician, Adewale Ayuba, on Thursday mourned and paid tribute to highlife icon, Victor Olaiya who died on Wednesday at the age of 89.

Ayuba while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos described late Olaiya as a musician who had great love for African culture as he promoted it in most of his musical records.

He said the late highlife icon was one of the musical legends he looked up to in the Nigerian entertainment industry because he laid good examples for others to follow.

He noted that his contributions to the development of the Nigerian entertainment industry would not be forgotten as he had left indelible marks in the industry.

“Wow! It is a great loss. He was one of the legends we looked up to; his efforts in the entertainment industry in Nigeria will never be forgotten.

“May his soul rest in peace,” Ayuba said

The Bonsue-Fuji maestro said some of the qualities he admired most in the late musical legend were his humility, devotion to his career and his ardent promotion of Nigerian culture.

“He was a humble man, devoted to his career and had great love for Nigerian culture which he promoted. It is indeed a huge loss for Africa and our great nation, Nigeria,” he said.

NAN reports that Olaiya died after a brief illness on Wednesday afternoon at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH).

The “Baby Jowo” crooner retired from his musical career in 2017 and had some hit tracks like: “Omopupa”; “Jemila”; “So fun mi”; “Tina Meta”; “Pambotoriboto”; “Aigana”; “Odale Ore”; “Mo Fe Muyan”; Opataritius”; “Omolanke”, among others. (NAN).