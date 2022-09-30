Ayu returns to Nigeria after 2 weeks abroad

By Emmanuel Oloniruha

The PDP National Chairman, Sen. Iyorchia Ayu, on Friday returned to the country after a two-week trip to Europe.

The Special Adviser to the National Chairman on Media, Mr Simon Imobo-Tswam, disclosed this in a statement he issued on Friday in Abuja.

Imobo-Tswam said that Ayu, who jetted out of the country on Sept. 14 returned to Abuja via the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, at about 7pm.

It is recalled that Ayu had handed over to the party’s Deputy Chairman (North), Amb. Iliya Damagun, and communicated the handover to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).(NAN)

