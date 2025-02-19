Ayra Starr leads Spotify’s 2025 impact list

Spotify has announced Nigerian singer Oyinkansola Aderibigbe, known as Ayra Starr, as the leading artiste in its Global Impact List for 2025.

By Taiye Olayemi



Phiona Okumu, Spotify’s Head of Music for Sub-Saharan Africa, shared the news in a statement on Tuesday.

Okumu revealed Ayra Starr’s dominance on Spotify’s Global Impact List, leading 30 Nigerian songs and connecting with audiences worldwide.

The top 10 list includes Ayra Starr, Rauw Alejandro, and Rvssian’s “Santa”; Tems’s “Love MeJeJe”; Burna Boy, Coldplay, Elyanna, Little Simz, and TINI’s “WE PRAY”; and more.

Other songs featured are Ayra Starr and Giveon’s “Last Heartbreak Song”; 21Savage, Burna Boy, and Metro Boomin’s “Justlike Me”; Tems and Tyla’s “No.1”; and others.

Okumu highlighted Nigerian artistes breaking boundaries, saying Spotify is proud to amplify their global reach.

She explained that Nigerian music’s influence has gone global, with Ayra Starr leading the charge in Spotify’s 2025 Global Impact List.

The list showcases 30 Nigerian songs with the strongest international connections this year, reflecting Nigeria’s growing global influence.

Okumu called Ayra Starr a chart-topping force, reshaping the global music scene with her international success.

Ayra’s hits top Nigerian charts, with her music becoming global anthems that resonate worldwide.

“As a Spotify RADAR and EQUAL alumna, Ayra Starr was Nigeria’s most-streamed female artiste in 2024,” Okumu said.

While only two of her tracks, “Last Heartbreak Song” and “Bad Vibes”, are on the Global Impact List, Ayra’s collaborations like “Santa” highlight her wide-reaching influence.

The success of “Santa”, featuring Rvssian and Rauw Alejandro, showcases Ayra’s ability to connect across diverse markets.

Ayra Starr’s six entries on the list, including “Commas”, “GOOD FEELiNGS”, and “Hypé”, show her versatility and global appeal.

Her album The Year I Turned 21 was one of the top 10 most-streamed albums of the year, cementing her global presence.

Okumu emphasised the power of collaboration in amplifying Nigerian music’s global impact, noting 22 of the 30 songs are collaborations.

She explained that collaborations are essential for Nigerian artistes aiming for international success, with 19 involving artistes from other countries.

Songs like “Santa”, “WE PRAY (TINI Version)”, and “Another Vibe” demonstrate the power of such cross-continental partnerships. (NAN)