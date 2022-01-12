Ayobami Oyalowo commiserates with Ogbomosho, APC over Akala’s death

January 12, 2022 Danlami Nmodu Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project, News, Youths 0



A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo State, Ogbeni Ayobami Oyalowo has sent his condolences to the family of former governor Alao Akala who died Wednesday.

Oyalowo in a statement he signed, with the Government and people of Oyo State the demise of the late politician. He also condoles with his friends and political associates, the people of Ogbomoso and All Progressives Congress in the state.

The APC chieftain expressed grief over the sad occurrence, describing the late politician as a role model for outstanding his leadership and the leading light of the Ogbomosho people, who advanced the growth and development of the community.

“Losing a focused leader and a political inspiration of Akala’s pedigree is no doubt a significant loss. His passing is especially painful considering that we still require his deep foresight and wisdom in the political space of Oyo State and Nigeria. But we to accept the sad as the will of God,” Oyalowo said.

He prayed God to repose the soul of Chief Akala and comfort his family, loved ones and all sons and daughters of Ogbomosho land.

Tags: ,