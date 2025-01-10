Ayo Ayoola-Amale Wins 2024 Justo Bolekia Boleká International Prize for African Literature

The Splendors of Dawn Poetry Foundation is elated to announce that Nigerian poet, visual artist, and activist Ayo Ayoola-Amale has been honored with the 2024 Justo Bolekia Boleká International Prize for African Literature, awarded annually by the Sial Pigmalión Publishing Group.

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Splendors of Dawn Poetry Foundation is elated to announce that Nigerian poet, visual artist, and activist Ayo Ayoola-Amale has been honored with the 2024 Justo Bolekia Boleká International Prize for African Literature, awarded annually by the Sial Pigmalión Publishing Group.

This prestigious award recognizes her outstanding literary career and her exceptional work, The Suns Chased Us, a compelling poetry collection that examines the essence of African and universal humanity.

According to statement signed by Mrs. Folusho Ogar for Country Director of the

Splendors of Dawn Poetry Foundation, since its inception in 2017, the Justo Bolekia Boleká International Prize has celebrated African and Afro-descendant authors who have significantly contributed to poetry, narrative, essays, and translation. “Named after the esteemed Spanish-African academic and writer Justo Bolekia Boleká, the award aims to amplify African literature’s presence on the global stage.

“The winning works are published in the esteemed “Casa de África” collection and showcased at renowned literary events such as the Madrid Book Fair, further emphasizing African literature’s cultural richness.

“Ayo Ayoola-Amale (b. 1970, Jos, Nigeria) is a prolific poet, storyteller, and activist whose work bridges art and social justice. Her literary contributions include six poetry collections, including Where the World Sings, Life Script, and The Weight of the Rat’s Nest.

“She is the founder of Splendors of Dawn Poetry Foundation and the co-founder of Poets of the Planet, organizations that harness poetry as a tool for transformative social change. Ayoola-Amale’s work has graced global platforms such as the Berlin Literature Festival, the Medellín International Poetry Festival, and COP27,” Ogar stated.

She added,”Her art and literature address critical themes of violence, racism, social justice, and resilience, offering universal insights into humanity and nature.

“The Suns Chased Us

This award-winning work comprises 100 poems in seven parts, using evocative yet accessible language to depict the interplay of nature, culture, and human emotions. The collection invites readers to transcend cultural boundaries and embrace a shared human experience.

“A Global Jury

The 2024 jury, chaired by Justo Bolekia Boleká, included literary experts from Africa, Europe, and the Americas. The panel commended Ayoola-Amale’s ability to employ art as a medium for social transformation and recognized her lifelong commitment to promoting peace and global understanding through literature.

“A Milestone for African Literature

This recognition of Ayo Ayoola-Amale amplifies the vital role of African literature in shaping global cultural narratives. The Splendors of Dawn Poetry Foundation proudly celebrates this achievement, which inspires writers, readers, and advocates for a more inclusive world.

“We extend our heartfelt congratulations to Ayo Ayoola-Amale for this well-deserved honor and are confident that her creative journey will continue to illuminate paths toward peace, justice, and shared humanity.’