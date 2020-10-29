Ayine retires as Nigeria’s Auditor-General

The Auditor-General of the Federation (AuGF), Mr Anthony Ayine, has retired from service.

Recall that Ayine was appointed the AuGF on Jan. 12, 2017 by President Muhammadu Buhari.

A statement signed by Mr Rotimi Ajayi, on Thursday in Abuja, said that the most senior director in the office, Mr Adolphus Aghughu, would take charge until a substantive Auditor-General is appointed.

During his stewardship, he carried out several specialised audits ranging from the Integrated Personnel Payment System; Government Integrated Financial Management and Information; and the Nigerian Immigration Service e-passport system.