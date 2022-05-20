Ayim pledges to upgrade Hadejia/Jama’are River Basin Authority

A Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential aspirant, Mr Ayim Pius Ayim, has pledged to expand the scope of the Hadejia Jama’are River Basin Authority toward harnessing its full potential.

Ayim, a former President of the Senate, said this when he met with the party’s stakeholders in Dutse on Friday.

“My first priority as the president of this country is to encourage agriculture as well as assist the farming communities in Jigawa so that agric produce will be exported through the Dutse International Airport,” he said.

Ayim also visited former Gov. Sule Lamido, to solicit for his supports toward actualising his ambition.

Speaking, Lamido called for unity among PDP aspirants to ensure a hitch free primaries.(NAN)

