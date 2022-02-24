AYGF’s advocacy against irregular migration and Buhari’s brain drain lamentations

By Sakeenah Ahmadu

In 2022, media reports of boats carrying tens sometimes hundreds of migrants capsizing in the Mediterranean have become the mainstay to the point we are no longer shocked by them. The rate of migrants plying the desert route and international water with the sole aim of escaping the economic hardship in Africa for the supposed “greener pasture” awaiting in Europe is the new normal.

Adversely, in recent years the heavy irregular migration from African countries in teeming numbers has caused crisis upon the crisis in the European Union, and this isn’t going to cease anytime soon. Countries lying around the European coast of the continent such as Greece, Italy, and Spain have struggled on how to contain what they perceive is akin to a national security threat and some of their actions have gone against the very core beliefs and policies of the European Union in regards migration. But why is this one-way movement so?

The present state of unemployment

In a recent press conference during the 6th EU-AFRICA summit in Belgium in February 2022, Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari lamented the developmental drain of the African talent pool. The President lamented the political crises being caused by this high rate of migration of Africans to Europe. The president has every reason to be worried and has an opinion about this challenge. One clue is the origins of the said migrants i.e. Nigeria.

Nigeria has the third-highest number of unemployed population in the world, this is according to the Labour Force Statistics report on Unemployment and Underemployment of 2020 published by the National Bureau of Statistics. The unemployment rate in Nigeria rose from 27.1 percent to 33.3 percent from December to March 2021, according to the National Bureau of Statistics, NBS Putting this into layman’s terms more than 23 million able-bodied Nigerians of employable age are not working and in turn, cannot contribute meaningfully to their households and the economy.

Causal factors

For a long, the continent of Africa has witnessed a humongous brain drain of African youths to European countries which tends to be a much better conducive habitat and environment especially the skilled and talented youths to hone and develop for the betterment of the host country. Over the years, we have seen and read stories of African migrants to Europe who are doing exceedingly great and setting records in various fields of endeavors ranging from sport, academic, scientific, and technological innovations.

There is no doubt that the major reasons for this migration are the high unemployment rate. According to Trading Economics; Youth Unemployment Rate in Nigeria averaged 25.87% from 2014 until 2020, reaching an all-time high of 53.40% in the fourth quarter of 2020 from 40.80% in the second quarter of 2020. The above statistics clearly show the crass failure of government over the years to empower the youthful population, which is consequently resulting in a high rate of migration, the majority of which is done irregularly. The hostile environment encompassing stringent policies for start-up capital and businesses, excessive taxation serves as factors for the decline of entrepreneurship in the country. Other factors include the educational curriculum which seems to be more theoretical and arcade, not meeting the current challenge. As a result of this, youths end up going through school without the necessary skills needed to earn a living.

The way forward

But there is a way out of this conundrum and the Nigerian government has a major role to play. Nigeria needs to economically empower the millions of small and medium scale entrepreneurs through social programs via institutions such as the ministry of labor, the ministry of women affairs, Central Bank of Nigeria. Already initiatives such as N-Power and the likes have yielded small success stories but need large scale-up.

We need to reduce our heavy reliance on exports and boost local production. Agriculture and manufacturing sectors have received major boosts from the CBN and the African Development Banks, such initiatives should be expanded to touch almost every state to become. There should diversity of resources produced, this will create huge markets, boost demand and supply.

The creative industry such as movie production, music, etc, which is usually neglected has proven to be self-reliant and one of the best exports outside the shores of Nigeria. Just imagine the endless possibilities if the government is willing and able to partner with executives.

The role of CSOs

It is in this vein, CSOs have a huge role to play to keep the government focused and accountable on what it needs to do to reposition the economy to be more productive and create an enabling environment for business to thrive and job creation to flourish.

Africa Youth Growth Foundation (AYGF) led by Dr Salifu Arome has implemented projects geared towards curbing irregular migrations in Nigeria, the SEE- Project, and the MICC Nigeria project understands first-hand the challenges and dangers of irregular migration and promotes skill acquisition in Nigeria.

AYGF is charging relevant government agencies and parastatals of Nigeria, to facilitate migration management in the country to ensure safe regular, and well-managed migration and to ascertain policies in addressing unemployment in Nigeria.

We should keep in mind reports including by the United Nations about the rapid growth of the population of Africa increasing at a geometric rate, and is currently projected to double its over 1.3 billion population by the year 2050, with Nigeria in particular projected to more than hit the 400 million mark. We are sitting on a time bomb, if we don’t work together to diffuse it, we will all pay the price, eventually. The time to act is now.

Sakeenah Ahmadu, a multimedia journalist is the Communications Manager at the Africa Growth Foundation, AYGF, based in Abuja, Nigeria.

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

