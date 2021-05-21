Cross River Commissioner for Environment, Mr Mfon Bassey says Gov. Ben Ayade’s defection to APC from the PDP will ensure victory for APC candidates in 2023 elections in the state.

Bassey said this in Calabar on Friday when he tendered his resignation letter as a member of PDP, thereafter, registered his membership of the APC in Ward 11 in Calabar South.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ayade defected to APC on Thursday in Calabar, citing the need for the state to align with the government at the centre.

He said the governor, who is the leader of the party in the state, would ensure that all political offices in the state were won by APC candidates in 2023.

According to him, Ayade’s defection will also align the state with the Federal Government by way of attracting Federal projects to the state.

Bassey said the governor’s industrial revolution in the state, his deep seaport and the superhighway projects would also attract Federal Government support.

“Today, I present my resignation letter as a member of the PDP in Ward 11, Calabar South. I have registered as a member of the APC today, I wish to pledge my allegiance to the party.

“We are witnesses to the fact that the governor has defected to the APC. As one of his loyalists, I will always be where my governor is.

“I want to assure the APC that Ayade’s defection is a bonus because he will ensure the party emerges victorious in 2023 elections.

“I have come to join hands with you (the governor), with a view to building the party and rendering the needed service to our people,” he said.

He assured the leadership of the party in his ward that he was not coming to divide, but rather, unite the party.

Earlier, Chairman of APC in Ward 11, Mr Charles Etim, said that while the commissioner was in PDP, he had friends in APC, hence his acceptance into the party.

“Now that necessity has made it possible for you to join forces with us, we are glad to receive you and embrace you into the party with sincerity of purpose,” Etim said.

NAN reports that the commissioner defected with some top government officials in the area, alongside the Vice Chairman of Calabar South Council Area, Mr Robert Hogan. (NAN)

