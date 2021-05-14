Ayade’s aide donates foods, cash to motherless babies’ homes

Dr Oscar Ofuka, one of Gov. Ayade’s aides, has donated food items and cash to some motherless babies’ homes and street kids in Calabar metropolis to mark his birthday celebration.

Speaking his visit to the homes on Friday, Ofuka, who is Adviser to the Governor on Cocoa Development and Control, told the children not to lose hope.

He noted that the children had bright future if they stayed focused.

He distributed foods to 100 street kids, popularly referred to as “skolombo” and donated various items including cartons of noodles, detergents and toilet tissue.

Ofuka also donated an undisclosed amount of cash to the Infant Jesus Motherless Home, Betaba, Calabar South Area.

He advised the children to desist from any form of crime and intake of drugs.

According to him, such vices can ruin their chances of leaving the “street life” and render them useless for life.

He said that the idea of celebrating with them was to make them happy in this of festivities and to in his birthday celebration.

“I can never be satisfied just celebrating with my family and friends alone; that is why I came to wine and dine with you because you people matter much to me.

“I decided that I will celebrate my birthday with you people here today and I want you to know that Gov. Ayade will continue to more to better the life of everyone in the .

not under any circumstances indulge in crime. 

“Don’t allow peer pressure leads you into the use of drugs; it will ruin your future. Focus on your endeavours and you will become successful tomorrow,” Oscar said.

At the Infant Jesus Motherless Home, Oscar on the Children at the Orphanage to pray for peace for Nigeria, saying that without peace there could not be growth and development.

“I want you to pray for peace in Nigeria; this is the country we have.

“In your little corner, in your prayers, always remember Nigeria, “he said.

On her part, Rev. Sister Christiana Chinemerem, the Reverend Sister in Charge of the Motherless Home, lauded Ofuka for his magnanimity and on other good spirited individuals to emulate his kind gestures.

“Silver and Gold we have none, we can pray for benefactors who support us in different forms either by donations of cash or essential items.

“We also call on other good spirited Nigerians to emulate people like Dr Ofuka who decided to celebrate his birthday with us today, ” she noted. (NAN)

