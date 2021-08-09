Ayade’s aide donates food, other items to displaced communities

August 9, 2021 Favour Lashem Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project 0



 Dr Alfred Mboto, an aide of Gov. Ben Ayade, has donated foods and items to communities in Osopong Wards 1 and 2 of Obubra Local Government Area of River.

Mboto is Permanent Secretary, Special Services in Governor’s Office, River.

Mboto, speaking at occasion on Monday, said that he was moved by plights of people who were displaced as a result of the crisis that erupted between them and their neighbouring communities Ebonyi.

“I am deeply touched by your condition and for some time now, it has a source of concern to me,” he said.

Mboto called on International Community to intervene so that peace can return to affected communities.

The permanent secretary said the gesture was purely on humanitarian grounds and cautioned against using it to score any political point or associate him with it.

He promised to continue to engage relevant stakeholders with a view to addressing the problem that had bedeviling the people of the communities for long.

He also commended Gov. Ben Ayade for his prompt interventions in such crises, adding that it had shown that he had the interest of the people at heart.

Mboto, however, decried the National Boundary Commission’s (NBC) inability to complete the retracing of boundaries in River having saddled with the responsibility.

According to him, the commission only started at Yala and ended at Yala and Obudu Local Government Areas respectively, hence, the continued crises in troubled spots.

In his remarks, Mr Onagha Anthony, the Deputy Leader of Obubra Legislative Council and the Councillor representing Osopong Ward 1, thanked the donor for the gesture.

He said that the communities had been living together peacefully before the recent invasion by their neighbours.

Some of the displaced persons appealed to the state government to come to their aid saying that they had become homeless and were no longer safe in their lands.

Some of communities affected include: Eja, Ijutum, Apiapum-tet, Idoru 1 and 2. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,