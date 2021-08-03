Ayade’s agropreneurship initiative to train 1,000 indigenes in poultry farming

The Ayade Youth and Women Agropreneurship initiative says it will train 1,000 Cross River youths and women in poultry farming, in collaboration with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

Mr Emmanuel Anoh, the Coordinator of the programme and Special Adviser to the Governor on Agriculture and Value Chain Development, said this in a statement on Tuesday in Calabar.

Anoh said that the programme was designed to enhance the participation of youths and women in the agricultural revolution in the state.

He said the programme also focused on improving the livelihoods of the people through wealth creation and employment generation.

He called on the indigenes of the state interested in poultry farming to apply for the three-day intensive training which will run from Aug. 15 to 17.

The coordinator said the first phase of the initiative would begin with training of 200 participants who would receive starter packs after the exercise.

“The good people of Cross River with interest in poultry farming are requested to send applications for participation in the poultry farming programme of the state.

“Applications can be submitted to the Department of Agriculture & Value Chain Development in Calabar between Monday and Friday or online before 12 midnight of 8th August, 2021.

“I enjoin the citizens of Cross River to take advantage of the agricultural revolution of Gov. Ben Ayade’s administration in advancing their agricultural business and making a living for themselves,” she said.

It would be recalled that after establishing a chicken processing plant in Calabar, the governor complained of not having enough supply of chicken to feed the factory. (NAN)

