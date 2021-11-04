Ayade redeploys Solid Minerals Commissioner

Gov. Ben Ayade of Cross River has redeployed the Commissioner for Solid Minerals, Mr George Oben-Etchi, to the Ministry of Social Housing.

The redeployment is contained in a statement issued on Thursday in Calabar by Mr Christian Ita, Special Adviser, Media and Publicity to the Governor.

The statement, which said that the redeployment was with immediate effect, however did not indicate any reason for the redeployment.

The News Agency of (NAN) reports that the office of Commissioner for Social Housing became vacant due to the sacking of the then occupant, Mr Chris Njah, by the governor on July 12. (NAN)

