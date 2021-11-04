Ayade redeploys Solid Minerals Commissioner

November 4, 2021 Favour Lashem



Gov. Ben Ayade Cross River has redeployed the Commissioner for Solid Minerals, Mr George Oben-Etchi, to the Ministry Social Housing.

The redeployment is contained in a statement issued on Thursday in by Mr Christian Ita, Special Adviser, Media and Publicity to the Governor.

The statement, which said the redeployment was with immediate effect, however did not indicate any reason for the redeployment.

The News Agency of (NAN) the office Commissioner for Social Housing became vacant due to the sacking the then occupant, Mr Chris Njah, by the governor on July 12. (NAN)

