Ayade recalls suspended Chairman of Calabar Carnival Commission

May 7, 2021 Favour Lashem News, Project 0



 Gov. Ben Ayade of Cross has recalled Chairman of Calabar Carnival Commission, Mr Gabe Onah, who was suspended on April 5.

This is contained in a statement issued by Ayade’s Special Adviser on and Publicity, Mr Christian Ita, and made available to newsmen on Friday in Calabar.

According to statement, is to resume duties with immediate effect.

“Gov. Ben Ayade has approved recall of Mr Gabe Onah, Chairman of Calabar Carnival Commission.

“Consequent upon this, Mr Onah is to resume his duties with immediate effect,” statement said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that no reason had been by the state government for his suspension. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , ,