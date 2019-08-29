Ayade re-appoints 3 Advisers on Security, others

Gov. Ben Ayade of Cross River has re-appointment Mr Ani Esin as his Adiser on Security for the southern Senatorial District of the state.

The announcement of the appointment was contained in a statement by Mr Christian Ita, the Chief Press Secretary and Special Adviser, Media and Publicity to the Governor on Thursday in Calabar.

Ita said the governor also re-appointed Mr Ransome Odey as Adviser to the Governor on Security for the Cross River Central and Mr Leo Inyambe for Cross River North.

“The governor has also approved the appointments of Mr Bobby Effiom-Ekpenyong as Managing Director, Calabar International Convention Centre and Mr Oku Sunday-Otolo as General Manager, Waste Management.

“All appointments are with immediate effect,’’ Ita stated. (NAN)