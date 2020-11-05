Ayade presents 2021 budget of N277.7bn

Gov. Ben Ayade of Cross River on Thursday in Calabar presented the 2021 budget of N277.7billion to the State House of Assembly.

Ayade, who tagged the budget as “Budget of Blush and Bliss’’, said it was aimed at improving the welfare of residents of the state.

While giving a breakdown the budget, the governor explained that “Of the figure N277.7billion, a sum of N192billion represents the recurrent expenditure which represents 69 per cent of the budget.

“31 per cent of the budget is now being reduced and left for basic expenditure which is the sum of N85.1billion.