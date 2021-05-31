Ayade of Cross River sacks 4 commissioners, 5 aides

 Gov. Ben Ayade of River sacked four in his cabinet and five Special Advisers.The sack is contained in a statement by Ayade’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Ita, on Monday in .The sacked are Mr Asu Okang, the Commissioner for Information and Mr Donatus Etim headed the Ministry of Climate Change. are Mrs Rita Ayim, the Commissioner for Women Affairs and Mr Mike Usibe who the Commissioner for Cities Dvelopment.The affected special advisers are; Mr Leo Inyambe, who the Special Adviser on Security, Mr John Etim, Oil Palm Development and Mr Orok Duke, Special Adviser on Callywood, Mr Victor Okon and Mr Agbiji Mbeh-Agbiji.

‘Consequently, they are hereby directed to return government properties and vehicles in their care with immediate effect to the Chief of Staff to the governor.”The governor thanked them for their services to the state and wishes
them well in their future endeavours,” he stated.

