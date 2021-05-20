Ayade of Cross River defects to APC

Gov. Ben Ayade of River has officially defected the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives ().

Ayade defected to the Thursday in at a ceremony at the Executive Chambers of the Governor’ Office.

He said his was to align the state with the ruling party at the centre for prosperous growth and development and to also join hands with President Muhammadu Buhari in building the nation.

“Buhari’ commitment to the development of the is commendable. It is obvious at this point that we need to join hands with him to build a nation that we all can be proud of.

“As a team, we want to work with Mr President towards building a prosperous that his succession process in 2023 will come without fear and hitches.

“If we as governors join hands with the President and agree a way to govern this , we will make progress.

“Having recognise the issue of our youths and unemployment, it is my responsibility as the leader of the party to what I can to assist the President in the building process,” he said.

Ayade added:”We need to position River at the centre of activities and that note, I declare River as an state.”

Speaking, Gov. Mai Bala-Buni of Yobe, who is Caretaker Chairman of APC, welcomed Ayade into the party’ fold.

“As today, Ayade is the leader of APC in River,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the ceremony was attended by six APC governors- Kayode (Ekiti State), Mohammed Badaru (Jigawa), Mai Bala-Buni (Yobe), Abubakar (Kebbi State), Hope Uzodinma (Imo), and Simon Lalong (Plateau).(NAN)

