Ayade issues Executive Orders on COVID-19 response

Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River has issued Executive Orders in the state following the prevalence of the Coronavirus (Covid-19) infections in neighbouring Benue and Akwa Ibom.

The orders are contained in a statement issued on Thursday in Calabar by Mr Christian Ita, Special Adviser, Media and Publicity to Ayade.

“Starting from midnight on April 3. no person will be allowed in public without a nose or face mask.

“The Cross River Garment Factory is directed to work round the clock to produce masks, while observing industrial safe distancing and the state government will distribute masks for free to residents of the state.

“The Ministry of Humanitarian and Welfare Services, in conjunction with the state Food Bank, to deliver free food to the vulnerable in the state.

“All exit and entry routes into the state are now completely shut against all human and vehicular movements.

“All commissioners, Special Advisers, Chairmen, Directors General, Directors and Members of Boards and Commissions as well as Special Assistants, are hereby co-opted to assist the COVID-19 task force, in ensuring the enforcement and compliance with the guidelines aimed at keeping the state free of the pandemic”, the statement said.

The statement directed all appointees to report at the U.J. Esuene Stadium on April 3, to receive their kits and commence full enforcement along with the Nigerian Police, Military, the Homeland Security Services and the Border Patrol Agency.

According to the statement, all Commissioners from local governments that border neighbouring states, are directed to retire back home and take charge of enforcement.

“The state power company operating the 23mw power plant, is directed to power street lights from 6p.m. to 6a.m. daily.

“Public spirited individuals and organisations willing to serve as volunteers to support enforcement of COVID-19 guidelines, should register by sending their names and addresses to telephone no: 08039302693.

The statement said that residents willing to get nose masks, should call 08099911011, while those for free food supply, should call 08037210284. (NAN)