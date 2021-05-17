Ayade introduces housing scheme for civil servants

May 17, 2021



Gov. Ben Ayade of Cross River has introduced a sustainable and  affordable Housing Scheme for Civil Servants in State.Mrs Geraldine Akpet-Ekanem,   Head of Service (HoS), disclosed this on Monday in Calabar during a meeting with Directors and Heads of Administration in state’s Civil Service.According , the meeting was enable Government gather the needed data for the take- of scheme.“We want ascertain number of people that are help determine actual number of houses to be built,”she said.

HoS said that was to the welfare of civil servants in the state and urged them to take advantage of the their retirement worthwhile.Akpet-Ekanem further disclosed that the housing scheme would include One bedroom, Two bedroom, Three and Four bedroom flats to be situated across the three senatorial districts of the state.

She said that the houses would be built in Yala and Obudu Local Government Areas for the Northern Senatorial District. would be sited in Ikom and Yakurr Local Government Areas for the Central Senatorial District, and Tinapa Road and Jonathan Bypass in Calabar Municipality Local Government Area for the Southern Senatorial District. (NAN)

