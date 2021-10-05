Ayade inaugurates Road Safety Advisory Council in C/River

Gov. Ben Ayade of Cross River has inaugurated the State Road Safety Advisory Council of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in the state.

The Governor was represented by the state Commissioner for Works, Dane Osim-Asu, who doubles as the Chairman of the Council.

He said that the council was inaugurated to implement the out come of Nigeria Road Safety Strategy (NRSS) at the sub national levels.

According to him, the state government and the FRSC have enjoyed a mutual relationship over the years.

Ayade stressed the need to always collaborate with a view of reducing the carnages on the highways by providing the necessary infrastructural interventions within the capacity of the state.

He expressed confidence that the council would work with relevant Ministries, Departments and Agencies as members of Technical Working Group.

The Sector Commander of FRSC in Cross River, Mr Ocheja Ameh, said that socio economic losses have been recorded through fatalities and injuries caused by road traffic crashes.

According to him, the crashes had drawn worldwide attention to the scourge that led the United Nations and other global organisations to commence efforts at addressing the trend.

“It is such attention that led to the declaration of the year 2011-2020 as Decade of Action on Road Safety by the United Nations.

”The second Decade of Action has similarly been declared to cover the period 2021-2030,” he said.

He explained that the Nigeria Road Safety Strategy is a medium term plan for Road Safety Management in Nigeria.

According to him, the Strategic policy revolves around the Safe System Approach which is predicated on the five pillars of the United Nations Decade of Action.

Ameh said that the Safe System Approach provides the antidote to remedy the occurrence of needless deaths through Road Traffic Crashes orchestrated by motorists on a daily basis on Nigeria highways.

The Sector Commander noted that the advent of the strategy was to stem the ugly trend which affects the productive sector of the economy.

He assured the Council he would soon present the key responsibilities to all stakeholders involved in the state.

Present at the occasion were the Commissioners for Health, Dr Betta Edu, Education, Godwin Amanke, Transport and Marine Services, Godwin Akeke, and members of staff of the Ministry of Works among others. (NAN)

