Ayade inaugurates Road Safety Advisory Council in C/River

October 5, 2021 Favour Lashem Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project 0



Gov. Ben Ayade of Cross River has inaugurated the State Advisory Council of the Federal Corps (FRSC) the state.

The Governor was represented the state for Works, Dane Osim-Asu, who doubles as the Chairman of the Council.

He said that the council was inaugurated to implement the out come of Nigeria Strategy (NRSS) at the sub national levels.

According to him, the state government and the FRSC have enjoyed a mutual relationship over the years.

Ayade stressed the need to always collaborate with a view of reducing the carnages on the highways providing the necessary infrastructural interventions within the of the state.

He expressed confidence that the council work with relevant Ministries, and Agencies as members of Technical Working Group.

The Sector Commander of FRSC Cross River, Mr Ocheja Ameh, said that socio economic losses have been through fatalities and injuries caused road traffic crashes.

According to him, the crashes had drawn worldwide attention to the scourge that led the United Nations and other global organisations to commence efforts at addressing the trend.

“It is such attention that led to the declaration of the year 2011-2020 as Decade of Action on Road Safety the United Nations.

”The second Decade of Action has similarly been declared to cover the period 2021-2030,” he said.

He explained that the Nigeria Strategy is a medium term plan for Management Nigeria.

According to him, the Strategic policy revolves around the Safe System Approach which is predicated on the five pillars of the United Nations Decade of Action.

Ameh said that the Safe System Approach provides the antidote to remedy the occurrence of needless deaths through Road Traffic Crashes orchestrated motorists on a daily basis on Nigeria highways.

The Sector Commander noted that the advent of the strategy was to stem the ugly trend which affects the productive sector of the economy.

He assured the Council he soon present the key responsibilities to all stakeholders involved the state.

Present at the occasion were the Commissioners for Health, Dr Betta Edu, Education, Godwin Amanke, Transport and Marine Services, Godwin Akeke, and members of staff of the Ministry of Works among others. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,