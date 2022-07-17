Ayade expresses desire to work with NUJ

Ehigimetor Igbaugba

Gov. Ben Ayade of Cross River has expressed his administration’s desire to partner the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) in the area of information dissemination.

The governor expressed this desire in a congratulatory message to the new leadership of the State Council of the NUJ in Calabar on Saturday.

In the statement by his Deputy Chief Press Secretary, Linus Obogo, Ayade wished Gill Nsa, newly-elected Chairmen, a successful tenure.

NAN reports that the election saw the emergence of Nsa of the nation’s newspaper as the Chairman on the State Council.

He defeated Mr Okar Ibor of Chronicle, the state-owned newspaper, by 76 votes to 50.

The governor expressed optimism for a cordial and robust working relationship between NUJ under Nsa’s leadership and the state government.

“I convey my hearty and warm felicitations to you on your election as the Chairman of the Nigerian Union of Journalists, NUJ, Cross River State Chapter.

“Your qualification for the exalted office was never in doubt.

“Given your sterling performance in the print media sector of the industry and your impeccable contributions to its growth, I’m not surprised that your colleagues in the Cross River chapter of the union found you worthy to lead them.

“As an accomplished professional in the field of journalism and illustrous son of the state, the government and people of Cross River look forward to a robust working relationship with you,” he stated. (NAN)

