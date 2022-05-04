Ayade directs political appointees seeking elective positions to resign

Gov. Ben Ayade of Cross River has directed his political appointees seeking elective positions in the 2023 elections to resign.

The governor’s directive is contained in a release signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Christian Ita, on Wednesday in Calabar.He said any political appointee seeking any elective position should tender his/her resignation letter on or before noon on Thursday.

Gov. Ayade also directed that any political appointee presently serving in his government but desire to seek elective position in the forthcoming 2023 election is at liberty to resign.“Such appointees should turn in their resignation letters on or before noon on Thursday. Such letters should be submitted to the office of the Secretary to State Government,” the governor said.Gov. Ayade thanked the appointees for their invaluable services to the state and prays God to bless their future endeavours. (NAN)

