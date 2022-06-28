Ayade dethrones 2 clan heads over communal clash

The Cross River Government has ordered the dethronement and decertification of the clan head of Oyadama, Obol Ayomobi and clan head of Oyadama, Obama Erena, in Obubra Local Government Area of the State.

This is contained in a statement issued by the Deputy Chief Press Secretary to Gov. Ben Ayade, Mr Linus Obogo in Calabar on Tuesday.

Obogo said that the dethronement and decertification are with immediate effect.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that both Nko and Oyadama communities have been enmeshed in a feud over a piece of land.

He added that the dethronement of the two clan heads and all other traditional rulers in the two warring communities were as a result of the intractable communal clashes.

Obogo said the ownership of the disputed land has been revoked and taken over by the state government for overriding public interest.

”Similarly, the government has ordered the sustenance of army operations in the Nko community until those behind the shooting of the six military personnel are fished out,” he added.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that some Nko youths suspected allegedly shot an army commander on Saturday evening alongside six other soldiers. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

