Ayade declares work-free days for PVC collection

By Christian Njoku

Gov. Ben Ayade of Cross River has approved Jan. 26 and Jan. 27 as work-free days in the state to enable civil and public servants to collect their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs).

This is contained in a statement issued by Mr Eric Anderson, Commissioner for Information and Orientation, on Friday, in Calabar.

Ayade said the work-free days became necessary to enable residents of the state to participate fully in the 2023 general election scheduled for Feb. 25 and March 11.

According to the governor, civil and public servants in the State are advised to take advantage of the work-free days to get their PVCs in readiness to make their votes count in the elections.

“Government wishes to make it clear for the benefit of members of the public that though work-free, members of the public are expected to take advantage of the days to get their PVCs and not just sit at home.

“It is important that members of the public get their PVCs in readiness to make their votes count in the coming election.

“Your PVC is the pathway to achieving credible elections, get yours now,’’ the governor emphasised.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the ongoing collection of PVCs in the nation is scheduled to end on Jan. 29. (NAN)