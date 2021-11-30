Ayade commisserates with Coscharis Group’s president over wife’s death

Gov. Ben Ayade of Cross River, has commiserated with Mr Cosmas Maduka, President, Coscharis Group, over the death of his wife, Charity.

Ayade, in a condolence message on Monday in Calabar by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Christian Ita, said he received Mrs Maduka’s sudden death with a profound sense of loss and shock.The deceased, until her death, was the Vice President, Coscharis Group, died on Sunday afternoon after a stroke attack in Anambra where she went to attend a function with her husband.He said that the late wife of the business tycoon was a wonderful and rare source of wisdom, strength and wit which would be missed by those who knew her.“

As a diligent, hardworking and supportive wife, there is no doubt that she was an integral part of the success story that has become the Coscharis Group.“I’m saddened and devastated by her departure not because she would have lived forever but because we never imagined she will be gone so soon.“I’m, however, consoled that she lived a life of service to God and humanity for in the words of Samuel Johnson, ‘it matters not how a man dies, but how he lives.’“Losing a loved one, especially a life partner, can be emotionally excruciating, I can therefore imagine how crestfallen and downcast you are right now,” he said.

The governor, however, said that as a soldier of Christ which the family is, they should accept the irreparable loss with equanimity and calmness of heart, knowing that Charity had run the good race and gone to rest in the bosom of the Lord.He assured the Coscharis boss that as a friend of Cross River, he does not mourn alone because the state grieved with him.He prayed for the peaceful repose of the soul of the deceased, asking God to grant her eternal rest. (NAN)

