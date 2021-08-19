Ayade approves 100% CONMESS for doctors in Cross River

Gov. Ben Ayade of Cross River has approved the payment of 100 per cent Consolidated Medical Salary Structure (CONMESS) to medical doctors in the state.The governor’s Wife, Dr Lynda Ayade stated this on Thursday when officials of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Cross River Chapter, visited her.She said that the gesture would be extended to other medical personnel to ensure optimal performance in the state’s health sector.

The governor’s wife urged medical doctors and other health personnel in the state to reciprocate the gesture by being dedicated to duty.“Cross River and indeed Nigeria will be a better place if everybody plays their part, ” she said.Speaking during the visit, NMA Chairman in the state, Dr Innocent Abang, said the visit was to appreciate the governor’s wife for her role in the salary structure approval.“

Do convey our appreciation to the governor, please, tell him that we are highly grateful,” Abang said.The chairman further said that approval of CONMESS for doctors in the state would enhance hard work and effective service delivery in the health sector.“

This gesture will help to reduce the rate at which doctors leave the state in search of greener pastures.“We are happy to get this after about 11 years, we were earning 70 per cent CONMESS, this development is a cheering news,” he said.

The Commissioner for Health, Dr Beta Edu, described the approval as a breakthrough in the quest for improved healthcare delivery.“Doctors were leaving the state in droves, with this approval, the state is set to achieve Universal Health Coverage, ” she said.The commissioner also assured other medical health workers in the state of equal treatment.(NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...