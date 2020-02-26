AYA gridlock: FCTA resolves to open more roads

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), Abuja, says it has resolved to open up more roads, including the ones under construction to address protracted traffic congestion in some roads axis within the city.

Chairman FCT Ministerial Task Team on Traffic Management, Mr Ikharo Attah, made the disclosure while inspecting ongoing Inner Southern Park Carriage Way projects, on Wednesday in Abuja.

He explained that the road stretching from AYA junction, connecting from Nyanya and Mararaba, leading to Area one and other parts of the city would soon be opened to motorists.

” Though, the roads have not been fully completed, the minister has approved that the contractors hasten the asphalt laying on the roads, so that it can be opened to ease the traffic from Nyanya axis.

” This interchange is a very sensitive portion of the road, because it distributes traffic coming from Nyanya axis that is having heavy vehicular traffic on daily basis.

” Those who try to connect Area one, via Ecowas Secretariat and Power House junction, may not need to go through that way once these links are opened up.

” We are cutting down the traffic man hour to the point of saving about four to 11 minutes.

“This may not be final finishing, but the road has to be opened to enable commuters and motorists coming from the Nyanya axis have some relief,” Attah added.

The chairman said that FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Bello would continue to reinforce his commitments toward bringing sustainable solutions to disturbing traffic problems in Abuja.

Speaking earlier, the Engineer in charge of the project, Mr Richard Dauda confirmed that the interchange of the inner southern carriage way, would be opened in line with the directive of the minister.

” This road starts from AYA junction and stretches to where we refer to as the Southernpark way, by the National Christian Centre, another segment of the road also extends to Galadimawa junction.

” The progress of work is such that all the bridges have been completed, they are eight bridges in four different locations.

‘ Work is still in progress, but to ease traffic for those coming from Nyanya axis, the interchange will soon be opened for them. FCT minister is very keen about resolving gridlock within the city.

” Within the next two months, the road should be opened,” he said.

Mr Gennaro D’Itria, the representative of the Contractor handling the project , stated that the roads could be ready for motorists if the funds needed could be provided.

” We are ready to complete the works according to schedule. We need about N500 million to finish up this segment and another N1.5 billion to complete the projects.

” As the engineer here, I can tell you that if the funds are available, we can complete the whole project within four months.

” However, the part needed to ease traffic on this axis can be ready within the next two months,” he said. (NAN)