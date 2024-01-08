Axle load exceeding 100 tonnes is an economic sabotage, says Zulum

Gov. Babagana Zulum of Borno says axle loads exceeding 100 tonnes on the Maiduguri – Gamboru Ngala road is an economic sabotage.

Zulum made this known on Monday in Gamboru town in Ngala Local Government of Borno.

He expressed concern over the long-term consequences of weight limit violations on roads in Borno.

”It is sad to note what has been happening here. You can see trailers loaded with over 2,000 bags of cement or sugar.

“That means more than 100 tonnes of commodities. This trend is only seen on this road and as a result, the road to Gamboru Ngala has been destroyed due to overload,” Zulum stated.

The governor noted that this poses a threat to public safety.

Zulum stressed the need for strict enforcement of weight regulations to protect both infrastructure and human lives.

”As a result of overloading, the bridge linking the Nigerian part of the border and other neighbouring countries is almost collapsing.

”To address this concern, I am announcing plans to collaborate with relevant agencies of the federal government to address the issue effectively,” he said.

The governor also outlined a multifaceted approach, including increased enforcement of weight restrictions, strict implementation of penalties for violators and the establishment of weigh stations at strategic points along major transportation routes.

He noted that inspite of the government’s commitment to enhancing trans-border trade, appropriate measures will be implemented to maintain road infrastructure.

Zulum commended the efforts of the federal governmenttowards revitalising federal roads in Borno. (NAN)

By Hamza Suleiman

