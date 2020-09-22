Awosika, Dare, others to speak at NBC Youth Summit

Share the news













Youth and Sports Minister, Sunday Dare, Chairman of First Bank, Ibukun Awosika, and Chief Executive of Jimi Tewe Company, Jimi Tewe, are among guest speakers billed for this year’s Youth Summit.

Ekuma Eze, Spokesman for Nigerian Bottling Company (NBC), said the 2020 summit holding virtually on Thursday will focus on helping Nigerian youths reposition to take advantage of the new global economy.

He said the summit would witness the launch of the Nigeria Business League for Youth, a coalition of corporate organisations committed to deepening the youth development agenda in Nigeria.

“The youth of any nation are its future and at NBC we are aware that this demography constitutes a disproportionately large percentage of the Nigerian population.

“It is disturbing to note that for diverse reasons, several young people in the country are unable to realise their goals and shape themselves into strong contributors to the development of the nation.

“The Nigeria Business League for Youth is a proprietary call-to-action initiative aimed at uniting private sector organisations that are already contributing immensely in the Youth Empowerment space.

“This is to consolidate efforts, drive critical interventions and work towards positive policy actions aimed at improving the overall outlook for the millions of youth we have in the country,” Eze said.

He, however, encouraged corporate organisations to come together in a bid to eliminate the obstacles that impede the development of youth in Nigeria, by signing on to the ‘Nigeria Business League for Youth’ which will be launched at the summit.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the NBC Youth Summit is an offshoot of NBC’s Youth Empowered Programme which was launched in 2017.

The programme has since then reached over 17,000 Nigerian youths with training and mentoring sessions on life skills, business skills and guidance on entrepreneurship.(NAN)

Related